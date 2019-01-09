Speech to Text for Buckhorn students honor Jordan Collier

an autopsy... new tonight... the buckhorn high school community is honoring senior - jordan collier - at their first home basketball game since her death. she died three weeks ago today - in a car accident - on maysville road in madison county. now - the student body is making sure she will never be forgotten... waay 31's kody fisher was at the game... and is live in madison county with how jordan's memory will live on... a memorial of candles and flowers still surrounds the buck statue here at buckhorn... and someone has written rest in peace jordan right on the statue... which is one way students are remembering her... nats: cheering jordan collier was a cheerleader... and would have been part of this moment... instead... a solitary balloon and her pompoms are a reminder of everything she brought to the team... bridgette walls/buckhorn cheerleading squad "she was always just smiling, bubbly, and happy and she was always just so supportive." nats: the senior class at buckhorn organized this tribute before the basketball game... they also created these shirts... bridgette walls/buckhorn cheerleading squad "she was one out of how ever many students at this school, but she made a difference." jordan's younger brother carter says seeing his fellow classmates do this much in remembrance of her means a lot... carter may/jordan's brother "it's nice to see people recognizing her for who she was." her step dad michael tells me this outpouring of support shows just how tight knit the community is... michael may/jordan's step dad "i'm sure it will help eventually. right now we're still in the mourning phase. we haven't been able to get to the point where we can celebrate her life." while jordan's classmates still mourn at the memorial for her... many are making sure her memory will always live on... bridgette walls/buckhorn cheerleading squad "her difference that she made for everybody in this school will never ever change and will never ever fade out." jordan was going to join the army when she graduated in may... and was heavily involved in rotc here at buckhorn... her family tells me her rotc family will also be doing something in the near future to cement her legacy at the school... reporting live in madison county... kody fisher... waay 31 news... the alabama state troopers tell waay 31 the accident that killed jordan is still under investigation...