Speech to Text for North Alabama food bank thankful for continued SNAP funding

many federal programs are at risk of loosing funding - including the department of agriculture - which administers what are commonly called food stamp programs. hundreds of thousands of alabamians recieve "snap" benefits and were at risk of going hungry when the program ran out of money at the end of this month. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live in huntsville to walk us through how the program is staying funded and how the decision is impacting a local non- profit ... according to snap more than 850 thousand alabamians got snap benefits in 2016 ... that's the most recent data on their website and helps give us an idea of how many people this decision to fund snap will impact ... namely the food bank of north alabama ... lf "i was so excited to hear that!" it's a win - win for laura fincher ... laura fincher "that's good for the people we serve, and it's good for the food bank." by using a continuing resolution ... the united states department of agriculture found a way to fund the supplemental nutrition assistance program ... or snap ... states can now request their snap benefits be released early ... according to the dept of agriculture they've let states do this before when they know a natural disaster is coming and evacuees need early access to their benefits ... the office said its not aware of the method ever being used during a government shutdown ... but they said the continuing resolution is what guarantees the government will release the money ... meaning people will get their february benefits by january 20th ... and the food bank won't find themselves in a pinch ... lf "that would have really put a strain on us trying to meet the demand of all the food needed." laura said the food bank gives food to about 250 total groups that in turn distribute food in their communities ... "those groups could have seen the demand of the people they're feeding double, triple, or quadruple." a tall order she's thankful they won't have to fill for now ... "it's definitely going to be a good thing for us in that we can continue to meet the demand we're meeting right now." the status of snap funding in march is still up in the air ... the continuing resolution being used to fund february is a one time deal ... so if the government shutdown extends past that the government will have to find another way to keep snap funded ...