Supporting start-ups in the Rocket City

In 2018, Urban Engine helped 16 tech companies get their start here in the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Tue Jan 08 16:41:52 PST 2019
Posted By: Morgan Hoover

strain! according to the city blog - the city of huntsville is becoming a hub for start-up businesses! many groups around town -- like urban engine -- provide resources to help entrepreneurs get started. this increase in startups has the potential to bring new jobs to the rocket city and attract new talent. waay 31's rodneya ross talked urban engine to find out why huntsville is the perfect place for a company to plant its roots. waay 31 also learned the low cost of living and increased business opportunities are other reasons why startups are attracted to huntsville.
