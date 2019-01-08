Speech to Text for Victims in wreck identified

new information... we're learning more this afternoon about a crash in guntersville that killed an elderly woman and injured several children. the wreck happened on paul stockton causeway at the start of yesterday's afternoon rush. people who drive the road everyday told waay 31's sierra phillips - the road is dangerous and changes are needed. standup "now the wreck happened here on paul stockton causeway the driver was headed northbound when she swerved into the southbound lane" guntersville police say 69- year-old jan slaton of albertville crashed into two other cars. she died at the scene. three children in her car were injured... one is in critical condition ... along with a woman who was in another car. drivers tell me the road has flaws. bottomlee- "widen the road if they can" knapp- "there should be a divider right down the center" bottomlee "it feels worse than atlanta" police tell me slaton may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash. drivers say crashes like monday's could have been prevented. knapp "there are too many head- ons and stuff" bottomlee- "do some more improvements someway, somehow" in guntersville sp waay31 news the alabama department of transportation is investigating... the agency says it will look at crash history to determine if there is a pattern in that area - and then decide what's