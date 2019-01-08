Speech to Text for Tuscumbia business recovering from break-in

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it works well. this evening a family business that's been serving tuscumbia for decades, is trying to recover from a break-in. the thieves took everything - from expensive equipment ... to hunny buns! waay31's breken terry joins us live to show us what else they took. breken? i am here along old lee highway at walker lumber company. police tell me the burglars cut the lock to this fence and burglarized this family owned business in board daylight. an employee a walker lumber walked us through everything they took, from various tools to snacks from the office. the suspects also used the businesses tools to try and crack open the safe causing an additional thousand dollars in damage. tuscumbia police believe the place was burglarized sometime sunday afternoon before 6 p.m. police tell me the burglars were able to disarm the security system, they would not go into detail of how they did that because it is a vital part of the investigation. police are asking anyone with information to please come forward. live in tuscumbia bt waay31 news.