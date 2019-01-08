Speech to Text for Death investigation underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have new details this afternoon on what appears to be an accidental shooting in toney. the madison county sheriff's office tells us they found heath stock-berger dead last night inside a home on carters grove road. thank you for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's brittany collins spoke to neighbors who were shocked to hear about the shooting. i stopped by the home where heath stockberger was found inside...the family told me they're not willing to talk at this time because they're still mourning. pkg it's scary because it's close to home. you don't think these things can happen and it's right down the road. when brandi wright first heard her neighbor michael "heath" stockberger was killed late monday night, she thought she was in danger. first thing is, i'm looking around and trying to see if you see anybody and if anyone is coming up this way. is it a random shooting? is anyone hurt? but madison county deputies say the shooting death appears to be accidental and was an isolated incident.. however, the shooting is still being investigated. because the home is down the road from wrights's sub- division...she didn't know stockberger. i did not. just passing up and down the road, you see people getting their mail out of their mail boxes. but no, i never actually met him personally. according to authorities, stockberger was shot once in his chest. several agencies tried to save him, but it was too late... it's a very bad situation. hopefully someone can say some prayers and get through this tough time. look live stockberger's body was sent to forensics for an autopsy. right now, the sheriff's office isn't releasing any details about how the shooting happened, or who's responsible. waay 31 will continue to follow up with authorities throughout the evening -- and keep you updated on anything