Local Banks Helping During Government Shutdown

WAAY 31's Brittany Collins spoke with an official from Redstone Federal Credit Union about how those furloughed during the government shutdown can help their financial situation.

Posted: Tue Jan 08 15:41:02 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 08 15:41:03 PST 2019
Posted By: Matt Greene

help. on friday, many federal employees in huntsville did not receive a paycheck, so some stopped by redstone federal credit union to apply for a loan. members who are affected by the government shutdown, are able to apply for a two percent interest loan up to 5 thousand dollars. officials at redstone federal credit union tell me if the shutdown continues, they expect a larger number of customers will need help. some families have savings to fall back on and have budgeted for emergencies like this, but chief marketing officer, fred trustey says those who are struggling financially have stopped by to talk about money management. we're coming off the holiday season and we have all these bills coming in, you've got people who have to continue on with their lives. this is a way for them to continue on without really being effective. i'm also told the first loan payment is delayed for 60 days. members will then have 12 months to pay the loan back. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay 31
