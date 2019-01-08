Speech to Text for Bond Revoked for Murder Suspect

out. i'm here on block church road and the franklin county sheriff tells me this is the home where jason baker was found shot to death and his roommate is now behind bars and charged with his murder. the franklin county sheriff, shannon oliver, said it appeared to be an argument over money that lead to jerry mills shooting jason baker sunday morning around 10. oliver- mr. mills actually called 911 to his residence and said that he had shot someone and he stayed on the phone with 911 until deputies arrived and were able to secure the scene. sheriff oliver said mills shot baker once in the face and there were no signs of a struggle. we asked if mills was trying to claim self defense. oliver- he hasn't really said a whole lot to that nature. basically his conversations are really short at that time. this isn't mills' first run-in with police. in 2010, he was charged with shooting and killing an elderly wheelchair- bound man ... after a fight in his home. court documents show he was convicted of manslaughter in 2012. oliver- he was convicted but that was overturned because of a technicality so he was still on bond on that charge waiting to be tried. betty mills tells us the family didn't keep up with her nephew jerry.they were not surprised to hear he was arrested for shooting his roommate jason baker. mills- we just had our family and didn't have much to do