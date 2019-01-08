Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian who's keeping an eye on the traffic near cecil ashburn drive... steven. waay 31 is digging to find out when the court date will be for a man accused of killing martez haynes in a van on i-565. huntsville police say justin watts told them he "shot the man" and "wanted a lawyer" whe they arrived at the scene. watts is accused of the murder. happening today, legislators in montgomery will have their organizational session. this is where they choose the speaker of the house, certify the general election results and choose other leadership positions as well. house members will also be assigned to committees. happening today, president donald trump plans to address the nation on primetime television. the president said he will address the nation about a "crisis" at the u.s. mexico border at 8 tonight. the address takes place on day 18 of the government shutdown. happening today-there's a road closure you need to know about that could affect your afternoon travel. blasting will take place at town madison and will close i-565 between mile marker 10 and 11, for safety precautions. the blasting we begin at 2 this afternoon. this morning-- the alabama crimson tide are no longer national champs. clemson dominated the final game of the season as they sought revenge on the tide for their loss two years ago. clemson rolled over the tide 44 to 16. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door.