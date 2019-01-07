Speech to Text for Business at bars booming during game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

business at bars is booming tonight in huntsville - and it's all thanks to alabama football! the tide taking on clemson in the national championship game... waay 31's kody fisher is live at humphreys downtown. he's finding out how much preparation it takes to deal with a packed house of bama football fans! right now its... but it was not even close to this busy earlier this afternoon... in the calm before the storm humphrey's was hard at work to make sure tonight went off without a hitch... nats: getting a massive delivery of beer... nats: was a big part of getting ready for a national championship monday... jackie wake/manager of humphrey's bar & grill "it's a huge difference. it more like a weekend night." which means more people on hand... jackie wake/manager of humphrey's bar & grill "we staff more than we would on a normal monday." with a packed house during the game... their kitchen was feverishly... trying to fill orders... nats: but they still had fun having an old as time debate here in alabama... nats: "war eagle. roll tide." five alabama championships in the last decade has prepared humphrey's for a night like this... jackie wake/manager of humphrey's bar & grill "we definitely know what to expect and how to prepare." they also know to expect a more profitable night than normal... jackie wake/manager of humphrey's bar & grill "we get a lot of football fans in here, but for big games there's always going to be a crowd usually no matter what." humphrey's says the outcome of the game will impact how much profit they'll make tonight... if bama wins some people will continue the party and celebrate... but if they lose they expect people to go home pretty quick... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31