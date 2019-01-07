Speech to Text for Arrests made in jewelry store robbery

new information.... we now know the names of the four suspects accused of robbing a huntsville jewelry store. take a look at your screen... police say they disarmed the guard at loring and company jewelry store..... they stole 130-thousand dollars worth of watches and jewelry. and they did it in about 60 seconds! the huntsville police department say it's clear the men accused of robbing the store planned it ahead of time... investigators say they even caught the men on camera! waay 31's rodneya ross talked to investigators and learned more about the background of the suspects. johnson "one brandished a handgun and another held the door open while the other offenders, one of which, had a hammer began breaking the glass jewelry cases." the huntsville police department says the men seemed to know exactly what to do when they robbed loring and companyjewelry store saturday evening. izzon "they were looking for certain kinds of jewelry. like lt. johnson said they were looking for some high end pieces of jewelry." and they got away with almost 135-thousand dollars worth of goods. for nearly 15 hours the usually quiet area was on alert as police searched for the men...surprising people who live and work in the area. the men were eventually found in sandy springs georgia where they were taken into custody. we're told the men are facing robbery first degree charges. for now...people in the area are happy they're off the streets. in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. authorities tell us the suspects will be extradited to huntsville in the next two weeks to face federal charges.. waay 31 reached out to the owner of loring and company but they did not want to comment. an employee at the store told us they will be releasing a statement sometime soon.