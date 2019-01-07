Speech to Text for How shutdown impacted drivers on first day

tonight at ten ... the end of "day one" of ten month's worth of traffic work-arounds in south huntsville! thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. our waay 31 crews covering alternate routes to busy cecil ashburn drive all day. the road closed this morning for a ten month, 18-million dollar widening project! now that we've made it through the morning and evening rush - we wanted to now how you thought the day went... waay 31's sarah singleterry spent the afternoon driving up and down governors drive... she joins us live now on the popular alternate route - after finding out what you all had to say about the road closure ... dan i talked to one driver today who told me she packed tons of snacks and left an hour early this morning to get herself to work and her kid to school on time ... and it turned out her commute only took 20 minutes ... she's just one of many who told me day one of the closure wasn't the traffic nightmare many of us expected ... shannon bingham "today was wonderful. it was so much better than what i thought it could have been." lori sottolano "it wasn't bad at all." nick sottolano "i thought it was going to take a lot longer." so far so good ... that seems to be the consensus monday night after the city of huntsville shut down cecil ashburn drive for the next ten months ... "we just envisioned that it was just going to be a traffic jam." shannon bingham ... like so many others ... gave herself extra time for her commute today and found herself pleasantly surprised ... "everything flowed smoothly. we weren't all backed up." it was the same for the sottolanos ... "i was worried that he would be late to school and i would be late to work." so they left twenty minutes early ... "the waking up part was hard after break, but it wasn't that bad." and the extra time turned out to be more than enough ... "i got to work early, he got to school early, and its been great." of the three city suggested alternate routes ... city officials said they noticed very few drivers utilize highway 72 as an alternate route ... but are encouraging commuters to consider taking it ... bingham said she would've taken it this morning if she thought it was an option ... "as of yesterday that stoplight that took us on rock cut road wasn't done. i was afraid it wouldn't be done this morning." now that she knows its ready to go bingham said she'll think about taking 72 ... but she ultimately just wants to find the route with the least amount of traffic ... "my plan is to check google maps every morning and see which route is the best route to take." everyone i talked to said they don't think we're totally in the clear yet ... most mentioned there are still some schools who haven't returned from winter break and some redstone arsenal employees who aren't working during the government shutdown ... live in hsv ss waay