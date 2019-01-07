Speech to Text for Crimson Tide to take on Clemson Tigers

lynden: hey guys, sports director lynden blake hanging out in levi's stadium in santa clara, california for the championship between alabama and clemson. now i've been busy inside the stadium,but lauren cavasinni's been outside hanging out at some tailgates and catching up with tide fans. lauren? lauren: hey lynden, we're out here at the alabama alumni tailgate jim mckenzie and he's an alabama alumni. so jim, how do you think the games going to go today? jim mckenzie/alabam a alum: "i think alabama, i think in the end, i believe our defense will be a little more than clemson has and i think it will be a close game. seven to ten points. i'm thinking 35 to 24 alabama." lauren: is this your first time at a national championship game? hasseline thompson/alabam a fan: "oh heavens no." lauren: how many have you been to? art thompson/alabam a fan: "probably ten. hasseline: "at least. maybe i think more." art: "we did our first one in 1971." then we headed outside to see what fans had to say lauren: what brings you out to california? are you from california or are you from alabama? john presley: "from alabama." lauren: okay, so why did you make the 2,000 mile trip out here? john presley/alabama fan: "it's our first game of the year it's our 25 wedding anniversary, so we wanted to make it a memorable time." lauren: what are you most looking forward to? sandy presley/alabama fan: "just enjoying the game, being relaxed enjoying the atmosphere." lynden: thanks lauren. tide and clemson - part four - is happening in just a few short minutes. this is what we've been waiting for since football practice started last spring. reporting in santa clara, california, lynden blake, waay 31 sports. this week is a week of change in weather across