Speech to Text for New museum looking to hire more

new at six. a museum will soon be opening in decatur - and is bringing about 80 jobs with it. the cook museum of natural science hasn't announced a grand opening date yet, but they say their goal is to open by this spring... and for that to happen, they need about fifty more people to join their team. waay31's scottie kay was at the museum today where she learned what they're looking for - and how you can apply. leonard morris, works for museum "not ever in my life did i think i'd be working in a museum." leonard morris is from decatur and just took a job with the cook museum of natural science. leonard morris, works for museum "there's no better place that i'd rather be right now." morris is one of about thirty people who were recently hired by the museum.. and he says he couldn't be more thankful for the job. leonard morris, works for museum "it was a great opportunity to be involved with a great family. to be a part of something that's bigger than myself and that's what really drew me here." but the museum isn't done hiring. they need about fifty more people to join their team. mike taylor, marketing manager "we need a lot of smiling faces. a lot of people who are passionate about what we're doing: exciting, educating, and engaging kids and families about the natural world." marketing manager mike taylor says they've got all kinds of open positions. mike taylor, marketing manager "everything from guest services to gallery explainers to retail associates to cafe associates to it facilities, education, special events." and morris is calling on everyone to apply. leonard morris, works for museum "college-aged students, high school students, retired people who just want to be able to give these people, our guests, a great experience." because he says he thinks it's one of the best decisions he's ever made. leonard morris, works for museum "you get to see smiling faces come in here and you get to impact their life in a positive way." if you're interested in applying, the museum says they will have the available positions posted online later this month and they will start interviewing in february. reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news the museum says most of the positions will be part-time. they are also planning two job fairs..