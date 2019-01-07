Speech to Text for Restaurants impacted by road shutdown

drivers aren't the only ones impacted by the shutdown of cecil ashburn... store and restaurant owners are feeling it too... many in jones valley are concerned there'll be a lack of business as drivers take alternate routes. waay 31's brittany collins is live in jones valley now ...and she learned how restaurants in that area did today. this afternoon, many businesses had good traffic flow despite the shutdown of cecil ashburn...but restaurant owners tell me it's dinner time they're worried about. nick gordon who manages moe's original bbq on jones valley had a normal crowd inside the restaurant monday afternoon. the mayor stopped by. everyone coming from the arsenal and downtown over here on their lunch break, it didn't really mess us up. but he's more concerned about the lack of business during the late afternoon hours. as people are coming up and over the mountain, they would normally stop here. but now they have to go all the way around. our business is definitely going to fall off in the late afternoon and nighttime hours. other business owners have built other locations in the hampton cove area and on governors drive that are convenient for drivers...this way they don't lose business. they're not going to stop here on their way home to get dinner or a snack or a drink. that's what concerns me the most. time will tell and we'll see what happens.