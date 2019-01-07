Speech to Text for Homeowner worried about their homes

homeowners who live above and below cecil ashburn are worried about the safety of their homes, with the blasting that will happen over the coming months. waay 31's brittany collins is live at the westbrook community. she explains how contractors are preventing damage from happening neighbors tell me construction on cecil ashburn isn't new to them...they've dealt with the loud noise and vibration before...but the last time, some homes had foundation damage. it's been a busy morning for ashley pallota. we had to get our kids up 45 minutes earlier than normal this morning to get them to daycare and to get them ready. it's like a 45 minute drive. outside of her husband no longer driving just 5 minutes to get to work...she's concerned about the vibrations from crews blasting rock off cecil ashburn. neighbors that lived here a while, said that when they built the road the first time said they had foundation damage. pallota has been talking to those neighbors and feels a bit better about the construction. i was told this new contractor is a lot more stringent about keeping a proper safe distance from the houses. i know they put a seismograph near the house that's close to the blast. they took pictures of the houses near the street, to make sure there's no damage after. while she's happy about the cecil ashburn widening, she also wishes there was a sound barrier for traffic noise. but i mean, we can hear blast from the arsenal as it is. i don't know if it'll be any louder than that, so. other neighbors told me crews were also on their street to make sure the vibrations from the construction doesn't impact the foundation of their home. reporting live in huntsville. brittany collins waay 31