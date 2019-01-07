Speech to Text for One dead in wrong-way wreck

scene now to get more information... a look at your screen....now at six we're getting a first look at the scene of a fatal wrong-way crash on i-565. it happened near the jordan lane exit early sunday morning. waay 31's rodneya ross spent the day tracking down people who witnessed the crash and learning what you can do if you ever find yourself in the situation. i reached out to several people on facebook who may have witnessed the crash but none of them responded to me.. however, the man who provided the video you just saw told me it was too disturbing and he doesn't want to talk about it. police saythe crash happened around 12-30 a-m sunday. they say 21-year-old juan perez was driving east, on i-565 west.a woman was able to avoid hitting perez.but her husband driving behind her hit perez head on. perez died at the scene...the husband was transported to huntsville hospital where he was in the surgical intensive care unit. i talked to a huntsville police traffic officer about what you can do if you ever find yourself driving with someone headed the wrong way toward you. the officer told me the there's no sure fire way to keep yourself safe. but you can cut down your risk by paying attention. ll: i did reach out to huntsville police to say if they know the condition of the man that was injured but they told me they do not. in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. police tell us perez did have a valid license. they're waiting on toxicology tests to determine if drugs or alcohol were