Speech to Text for Women Wanted For Questioning

police also need your help finding 2 women they say were involved in the shooting last week at club 3208. tawana battle and natashia rhodie both face charges of tampering with evidence. battle and rhodie failed to show up for questioning this morning. if you have any information on their whereabouts, call police.