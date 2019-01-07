Speech to Text for Bellefonte Nuclear Plant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information this afternoon about the sale of bellefonte nuclear plant in hollywood. a federal judge turned down a request for an expedited hearing. the tennessee valley authority decided not to sell the plant to a developer last year. after years of negotiations and extended deadlines, t-v-a informed the developer the site could not be sold as a nuclear plant ...unless approved by federal regulators. the developer says it thought t-v-a