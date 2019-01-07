Clear

City Prepares Fort More Accidents

Posted: Mon Jan 07 15:44:28 PST 2019
with more traffic comes more wrecks and the city is working to make sure traffic continues to move. today crews placed signs along governors drive that read "fender bender" move vehicles from travel lanes! "we'll have more accidents as a chain reaction to the first one... once we get the road blocked by an initial accident, traffic will backup for miles and its literally just a chain reaction." alternate routes include ... 431 and governors drive eastern bypass to rock cut road, to highway 72. and south
