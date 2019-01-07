Clear

Cecil Ashburn Now Closed

Posted: Mon Jan 07 15:38:20 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 15:38:20 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

.. so they'll adjust traffic light timings tomorrow. cecil ashbuirn closed this morning at 5:00 ... and will be shut down for the next 10 months while crews make the road two lanes in both directions. thanks for joining us. many residents we spoke with say the expansion is much needed ... but the closure will be a hassle. for the 10 months its going to suck having to go through traffic everyday." we have team coverage as drivers make their way home this afternoon. we begin with waay31's sydney martin on whitesburg drive...a route for a lot of people trying to get to jones valley. sydney how's the traffic?
