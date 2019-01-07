Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Manhunt Monday 3208

Police are in search for two women after showing up for questioning .

Posted: Mon Jan 07 10:18:24 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 07 10:18:25 PST 2019
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Manhunt Monday 3208

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details on the shooting last week at a club 3208 in huntsville. this morning police are looking for two women they say were inolved. tawana battle and natashia rhodie both face charges of tampering with evidence. battle and rhodie failed to show up for questioning. samuel williams - was arrested last week. police say he fired an ak-47 outside the club after he was kicked out following a fight. a security guard shot him and brought the shooting
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events