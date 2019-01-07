Speech to Text for Cecil Ashburn shutdown affecting traffic

bill young waay31 is continuing to bring the latest coverage of the cecil ashburn drive closure at midday. we've been covering the heavily traveled road closure all morning long and continue now with waay31's steven dilsizian who is driving along governors drive with a traffic update and what people are saying about the road closure. the closure will affect traffic flow for months to come. ive been up and down this road since 6 this morning, this is just one of the alternate routes that thousands of drivers will look to use now that cecil ashburn drive is closed. i want to flip the camera around so you can see the traffic along the road, governors drive is already a heavily traveled road but with cecil ashburn now closed, it could get even worse. now i want to show you some footage from earlier, where crews were blocking off cecil ashburn on the hampton cove side. this entire project is part of huntsville's priority project called "restore our roads" and the goal is to widen cecil ashburn to four total lanes, while also improving safety. the road connects hampton cove to jones valley, but starting today, the 3.4 mile long road wont reopen for the next 10 months. kip hicks takes governors drive to work everyday and is worried the increased traffic could create more wrecks. "its a fast road as you can see, with alot of big trucks, school buses, and so forth, so there is also a concern of potential traffic wrecks." we will continue to follow the traffic along these alternate routes and how it could impact your commute. reporting live on governors drive -- sd -- waay31 news.