Speech to Text for 1/7 morning weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? after a fairly spectacular end to the weekend, we'll keep the mild temperatures going for monday.expect clouds on the increase today, mainly through the afternoon.highs reach the mid to upper 60s and just in time for the evening commute, a thin line of showers will push through the valley from west to east.it's going to be breezy today as well, with a south wind at 10 to 20 mph.a few showers linger through tonight into early tuesday.rain chances won't exceed 30% and by mid-morning, we'll be dry.some sunshine is even in the forecast for tuesday afternoon.tuesday marks the last truly mild day we'll have for a while.a cold front tuesday night sends temperatures plummeting into the upper 30s wednesday morning and only reaching the upper 40s for highs.by thursday morning, we'll hit the mid 20s.the next round of rain arrives friday evening and lingers through the weekend. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? up next,