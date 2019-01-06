Clear

SUNDAY 1 6 2019 WEATHER

SUNDAY 1 6 2019 WEATHER

Posted: Sun Jan 06 16:20:40 PST 2019
Updated: Sun Jan 06 16:20:41 PST 2019
Posted By: Chris Smith
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events