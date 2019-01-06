Clear

Family remembering man killed on I-565

Justin Watts is accused of killing Martez Haynes inside a van driving on I-565

Posted: Sun Jan 06 16:16:54 PST 2019
Updated: Sun Jan 06 16:16:54 PST 2019
Posted By: Morgan Hoover
Huntsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events