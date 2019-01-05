News
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory - Flood Warning
Alabama Preparing for Championship Game
Game is Monday Night vs Clemson
Posted: Sat Jan 05 20:46:29 PST 2019
Updated: Sat Jan 05 20:46:29 PST 2019
Posted By: Brian Holcomb
Huntsville
Clear
41°
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
43°
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
41°
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
38°
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
39°
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Most Popular Stories
Private security officer stops shooting suspect at Huntsville nightclub
Heart drug recall expanded again
PlayStation 4 seller dragged down road by would-be thieves
Cecil Ashburn Drive Shutdown: Alternate Routes
Tuscumbia homeowner warns neighbors about burglaries
Victim in I-565 shooting dies
Charge upgraded to murder for suspect accused of shooting man along I-565
Vehicle crashes into Huntsville garage; driver flees
Sheriff: man tried to kill someone over $15 and phone
I-Team: AL Bureau of Investigation looking into circumstances surrounding Jayla Sutton's death
