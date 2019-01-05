Speech to Text for CFB FANS TRAVELING FROM ALL OVER THE COUNTRY

iberia police. happening now -- our waay 31 sports team is in california for the college football national championship! .waay 31's lynden blake and lauren cavassini show you how the crimson tide is getting ready. media day is always a lot of fun all the tide players in one room, answering questions, except this year is different tua is on the podium jalen is with the others players, but how they've handled the change is inspiring people. "i liked being down there, i could mess around, life's definitely changed." since the switch of power at quarterback a year ago... tua tagovailoa is putting up record numbers "one of those things, where you pray for it, jalen hurts now using a different skill. he's winning fans over with his character. "i've been able to let my spirit touch others, growing up i didn't think i would be where my feet are, growing upwatching athletes like lebron and kobe, you know the greatest, and being admired like they do now at 20, it's a a blessing." alabama fans commend hurts for sticking with the tide, after losing the starting job. tami donavon salt lake city: "jalen is just a class act. he could have easily thrown in the towel and said screw you, and he didn't." hurts says he gets his selfless attitude from his father. "we both kind of have old souls, wise and smart people, i feed off of him, and my mom, they say i got her looks, but i've got a great supporting cast." including the quarterback group... "we are all competitors, i'd say it helps out our relationships with all of us." "and what i love to see is them high five-ing each other and hugging each other on the sidelines. barry smith, from steele alabama "they've shown that if you do the right things, good things will happen to you." a depth chart doesn't define this quarterback group, it's their view of the bigger picture. "work hard, god shows favor to those who work hard." ll: this media day is different from orange bowl because the fans get to watch. lauren cavasinni caught up with some, lauren? lauren pkg: ll: lynden, we saw an actual crimson tide take over the sap center in san jose earlier today. fans got to experience the tide up close and california residents didn't have to travel too far. kimberly garrison/alabam a fan: "i've been waiting for it to come here actually. two years ago, i was going to buy a ticket and try to go to the championship and i was looking up where it was going to be in the future and when i found out it was at levi's i was just like 'i'm going no matter what. it's in my hometown.'" joy buchanan/alabam a fan: "to be able to have the national championship, alabama playing in the national championship in our backyard is super exciting." kimberly and joy didn't have to travel too far for the game. but for others - it takes a 3,000 mile journey across the country to watchthe title game. brooke craig/alabama alumna: "i just convinced them to fly across the country, two days ago." their deciding factor - ticket prices being less than two hundred dollars. kelli pomeroy/alabama alumna: "we live in mobile, alabama, but once we saw how cheap ticket prices were we said we might as well go because this is the cheapest national championship ever." joy buchanan/alabam a fan: "we originally looked at tickets when, even before we knew alabama was going to be in the game, hoping that they would be and they were crazy expensive. thankfully the prices have come down, so we will definitely be at the game on monday." ll: last year - national championship ticket prices peaked at seventeen hundred dollars. this year - fans can purchase them for a little over one hundred so how could fans pass that up? lynden.