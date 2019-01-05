Speech to Text for SHERIFF: MAN TRIED TO KILL SOMEONE OVER $15 AND PHONE

new at ten... tonight - one man is in jail and another in the hospital after an early morning argument in athens over $15 dollars and a phone resulted in gunshots. kevin dewayne jordan is charged with attempted murder after deputies say he shot the victim several times with a pistol. waay31s sierra phillips is live at huntsville hospital where friends of the victims say he is fighting for his life. right now that athens man is here at huntsville hospital after suffering gunshot wounds-- family told me today he's had multiple surgeries and hes still in intensive care. back where this all happened--- neighbors say they're still in shock. "next thing i know is all you can hear is the gunshots going off" this neighbor asked me not to show her face-- but she told me she was there when a fight broke out between two of her long time friends and ended in gun shots "kj is still yelling, screaming i want my money i want my money" deputies told us that rogersville man kevin dewayne jordan came to the victims home to demand his phone and 15 dollars he claimed the victim stole the neighbor i talked to told me the argument happened around 3am saturday morning, escalated to a physical fight ...then gunshots "he did it until there was no more clips...barrels...t o use" after the gunshots neighbors say they ran to help "i said don't talk you've been shot, the paramedics are on their way you're going to be okay" people i talked to today told me the two involved have been friends for a long time "if they just left when we told them to leave this wouldn't have happened and then there wouldn't be a man fighting for his life and there wouldn't be a man in jail and they could both be here sitting with their kids" no bond is set for jordan at this time reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31