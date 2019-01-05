Speech to Text for CECIL ASHBURN SHUTDOWN IMPACTS BUSINESS OWNER

period of time. starting monday ... drivers will have to find detours connecting hampton cove and jones valley. expect that to last until the end of the year. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. waay 31's brittany collins spent the day finding out how the cecil ashburn shutdown will affect local businesses. i spoke with business owners in jones valley. they said most of their customers from hampton cove come by cecil ashburn drive. with the road shut down, some stores are opening other locations that are convenient for customers. pkg i'm trying to keep my customers on both sides of the mountain happy. chris shiner owns yogurt mountain on both sides of cecil ashburn drive...when he heard about the road project on cecil ashburn drive, he knew it would impact his business. they're not going to drive the extra ten miles it's going to take to get a cup of yogurt i would think. a year and a half ago, he decided to open another location in hampton cove, that way customers won't have to fight traffic to get to the jones valley location. he's already making plans with his employees. half of my employees live on that side of the mountain and half live on this side of the mountain. it's worked out, with how we're going to schedule people and i've had to hire new employees to off set that and make it work well for everybody. other business owners say they're concerned with customers having to take a alternate route. sonia pruett of brewsters told us ... they're adding a satellite location. that's to help our hampton cove customers and some of our customers over the governor's drive, to be able to access us from around the mountain. business owners say they're excited about the improvements coming to cecil ashburn drive. i think it'll help as the communities grow and continue to expand. it needs to e done and needs to be fixed. it will help in the way of increasing traffic flow. look live the owner of yogurt mountain also told me that when grissom high school moved to its new campus, that hurt their business. but, with the cecil ashburn shutdown ... they might actually see a surge at their hampton cove store. reporting in huntsville, brittany collins waay 31 news. here's a look at the project ... by the numbers: the 18- million dollar project will take 18 months to complete. the road will be closed for 10 of those months. there's also a 2- million dollar incentive for the construction company to finish work ahead of schedule.