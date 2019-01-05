Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather

if you enjoyed saturday's mild temperatures, you'll like what's in store sunday even more.we'll start out with areas of patchy fog, which lifts by mid-morning.those locations with denser fog can experience temperatures a bit slower to warm, but overall, we'll be running about 15 degrees above average by the afternoon.that means highs in the low to mid 60s after a chilly start in the mid to upper 30s.a few clouds sweep through by the afternoon and we stay dry. a southerly wind keeps temperatures mild sunday night and even with a few clouds monday, we'll be slightly warmer.a isolated shower is possible monday night and tuesday morning, but most locations stay dry.a cold front moving through from tuesday to wednesday makes for a much cooler end to the work week.highs will actually be below average on wednesday and thursday - in the mid 40s.lows bottom out in the mid 20s thursday morning.