Local Impacts Of Government Shutdown

you're taking a live look at capitol hill! we begin tonight with new information about the government shutdown. white house officials and congressional leaders have agreed to a new round of weekend discussions... and while the president hasn't clarified his statements about declaring a national emergency in order to get a border wall -- he did double down on the fact the shutdown could last for months! thanks for joining us this friday night. i'm dan shaffer. tonight we're learning more about how the government shutdown is impacting people in alabama -- including some potential home-buyers! waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville to explain how some loans are being impacted! according to a mortgage broker here in huntsville... loans by the united states department of agriculture can not be completed because of the shutdown... u-s-d-a loans are only for home buyers in rural areas... so anyone outside of the city limits trying to get one of those loans is impacted... the mortgage broker i'm talking to didn't have a firm number of home many people this is impacting currently in our area... but he did say the housing market in the rural parts of madison county is busy right now... you can still apply for a u-s-d-a loan... but it can't close during the shutdown... the broker also told me federal housing administration loans are also impacted... because home buyers need to get a case number before getting a home inspection... and can't get a case number during the shutdown... a home inspection is required before being able to finalize a sale... you might also experience longer waits at the airport.across the country, hundreds of transportation security administration workers called out sick today... t-s-a workers are required to work without pay through the partial government shutdown. waay 31 could not shoot video inside the huntsville airport... but we walked inside and saw plenty of t-s-a employees working... they would not comment about the shutdown... these is just the latest government shutdown impacts... a certified public accountant told waay 31 people will be able to file their tax returns... but won't get their refunds until the shutdown is over and i-r-s worker who process returns get back to work... the trump administration is scheduled to meet with house and senate leaders tomorrow to continue negotiations to end the shutdown... until then... it will continue to have impacts far and wide on the everyday lives of americans... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...