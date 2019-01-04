Speech to Text for Athens Man Loses Property in Garage Fire

hours during the investigation. new information... neighbors are rallying behind a limestone county man who lost many of his belongings in a garage fire today. the fire happened on elkton road in athens around 9:30 this morning.. and the garage was a total loss. waay 31's scottie kay was at the scene and spoke with neighbors about how they'll offer support during this difficult time. after a man lost a lot of valuable items in a garage fire here on elkton road.. neighbors tell me they're thinking about him, but they're just glad no one was hurt. pkg: donald terry, neighbor "he's a fine man and i've known him ever since he was a little bitty boy." donald terry has lived in the same neighborhood for more than thirty years.. and knows his neighbors well. so, he was sad to learn his neighbor's garage caught fire. donald terry, neighbor "i just hate it for him. he had so much stuff in his shop." according to deputies, some of that stuff included thousands of dollars worth of tools and antiques.. but terry says that's not all. donald terry, neighbor "he fools with horses and rodeos, and i heard that his horse saddles and everything were in there." some neighbors say the fire could've been a lot worse. pat wilson, neighbor "things like that can be replaced, but a life never can." and terry agrees. donald terry, neighbor "the building is so close to his house there, and then there are apartments on the other side. i'm just so thankful that the house didn't catch on fire or the apartments, too. the most important thing is that no one was hurt." according to officials, the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news. crews from athens, elkmont, and piney chapel fire departments responded to the scene. crews from athens, elkmont, and piney chapel fire departments responded to