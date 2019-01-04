Speech to Text for Bus Route Changes During Cecil Ashburn Dr. Closing

weeks after her daughter's death. new details... we are less than three days away from cecil ashburn drive closing for a multi-million dollar -nearly year-long widening project. tonight we can tell you - expect crews to begin setting up barriers on both ends, at 5 o'clockmonday morning. that's the day huntsville students return from winter break. waay 31's sydney martin is learning more tonight about the impact on school bus routes. ashley jackson, works in huntsville, "i'm a little concerned. i've heard a lot of my colleagues and friends say that they have teenagers who are now going to be driving a new way and it's going to be a lot longer for them." ashley jackson told me she works in hampton cove and driving during the next 10months while cecil ashburn is closed could be hectic for all drivers. huntsville city schools said it only has 6 school buses that travel over governors drive each day that will be directly impacted by the closure. but scores of other buses could get stuck in extra traffic as people take alternate routes. and on the first day back to school in 20-19, the district said all routes will be the same as they were prior to winter break. syd "i'm on the hampton cove side of the cecil ashburn side road closure. these signs are already out to be put across the road on monday. huntsville city schools told me bus riders will receive excused tardy's if they are late. but everyone else is expected to be at school on time." jackson said she thinks everyone should plan extra time to get to where they're going... ashley jackson, works in huntsville, "i think it's going to take a little time to get adjusted to and it might take a little longer." and huntsville city schools said any changes to bus routes because of extra traffic on the roads wouldn't be announced until tuesday evening--for wednesday morning's routes. keith ward, huntsville city schools"we're going to monitor those routes we know we're going to may need to possibly tweak some of those times on the bus stops to accommodate the traffic flow changes that are possible." some parents told me they might even start sending their kids to school on the bus, so there are fewer cars on the road. and jackson told us she hopes everyone takes their time because crashes will make traffic worse and could have lasting impacts. ashley jackson, works in huntsville, "it's better to get there safely and alive rather to rush and for something tragic to happen." in hsv sm waay 31 news. on your screen, you can see all the alternate routes you can take during the road shutdown. governors drive... highway 72 to rock cut road... and south memorial parkway to hobbs island road.. these will get you to or from hampton cove and jones valley