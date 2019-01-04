Speech to Text for Alabama's Parole Board Says Notifications are "Not Problematic"

the i-team is digging deeper into proposed changes for alabama's parole board - and what victim's family members say is doubletalk. within the last two hours the board was still trying to clarify parts of a 70 page corrective action plan it released last week. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. the board wrote quote, "victim and law enforcement notification of hearings has not been problematic." victim's family members call that a bold faced lie. waay 31's breken terry took their concerns directly to the parole board. she's live in florence after members spent the day flip flopping their statements. the very first issue we know of started here in florence.one victim told me he was never notified about a burglar's parole hearing.that burglar was released and is now charged with killing three people. other victims of violent crime say they weren't notified either. today, i asked parole board spokesman darrell morgan about this... and listen to how his answers changed through the day. take pkg morgan- the victim notificaton there has been issues with that all along. i'd be surprised that they would say there wasn't any issues with that. i questioned morgan why his answer contradicts the parole board's claim it never knew about notification problems. after doing some more research, morgan changed his answer. morgan- as far as actual mandatory or statuory requirements for notification that tradiionally has not been an issue unless we have bad information. tonia bass' brother was killed... this was her response. bass- that is such lie. they are boldfaced liars. morgan said there may be individual issues but victim notification is not quote "problematic."he also talked about a new automated system to replace the current version. morgan- it will help everybody concerned about who gets notified and what manner they get notified and victims will have a lot more say so. bass hopes that's true.she believes the current 70 page plan the governor and ag are reviewing is filled with finger pointing and blaming. bass-they do not say anything about what they've done wrong. board member accountability is also an issue governor kay ivey highlighted late last year.she strongly recommended making personnel changes to the parole board... members say that's not needed. live in flo, bt, w31news as breken said - this is the second "corrective action plan" the parole board has sent to the governor and attorney general. ivey and marshall said it'll be a few weeks before they can respond to this plan. after the first one -- they scrapped everything and sent the parole board back to the drawing board... this all comes after a series of waay 31 i-team reports that uncovered just how broken the current parole system is! right now on waay t-v dot com under our i-team section - you can find all of our past reports. it starts on the day we uncovered a parolee was the suspect in a triple homicide. it walks you through exactly how our i-team was able to