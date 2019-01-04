Speech to Text for Former Officer Arrested

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening right now ... we're learning more about the arrest of an ex-rainsville police officer. court documents confirm john jones was arrested last night for stealing hydrocodone. thanks for joining us. im alyssa martin and im dan shaffer. that arrest comes after someone complained to the police chief. waay31s sierra phillips is live in rainsville this afternoon to tell us more about what she's learning. sierra? the arrest is the talk of the town ... people who know jones tell me he's a nice guy. no one wants to go on camera though ... because the case involves a former police officer. the rainsville police chief tells me he hired officer john jones in april of 2017. he tells me in october 2018, he received a formal complaint against jones. the chief tells me after reviewing that complaint ... he immediately contacted the state bureau of investigation to look into the allegation. what the chief won't tell me, is what that complaint was regarding. but court documents show jones was discovered with hydrodone last month. and those pills, were stolen. court documents say jones is charged with theft of a controlled substance. we know state investigators arrested jones thursday night. i've reached out to the s-b-i and the district attorney multiple times. the d-a says can't comment because it's an open investigation. the s-b-i hasn't gotten back to me. the questions we want answered ... ?was jones still an officer when the complaint was filed? and where was the hydrocodone stolen from? johns bonded out of jail after his arrest last night. his court date has yet not been set. in rainsville sp waay31 news as we learn any new information about this arrest we will update you on air and online.