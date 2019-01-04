Speech to Text for Sheriff's Plan to Fix Marshall County's Issues

find out right now theres an empty space where the new sheriffs name is set to go i talked to him about changes could be in store for marshall county" sims - "i'm ready to go to work that's it" phil sims may be inheriting controversy at the marshall county sheriffs office -- but he says hes ready for it. sims "we'll get the problems solved" those problems? sims "manpower, additional deputies, shortfalls in our budget right now--- especially in overtime" in fact, sheriff-elect sims says 60-percent of the o-t budget has already been used! then, there's the jail riot we told you about in july. a few weeks later, multiple corrections officers were arrested for bringing contraband in the jail. in september- sbi opened an investigation into theft at the office. we still don't know what that's about. in october -the department accidentally spent 22,000 dollars on toilet paper-- when the budget for all supplies for the whole year is 15,000 sims says he'll get creative to fund his goals sims "finding extra money through grants and so forth to help make up the difference" and he says he has a plan for the jail but he couldnt tell me what it is just yet sims "when we go into office on the 14th we'll be putting a plan in motion" as for advice from current sheriff scott walls ... he says he hasnt heard anything sims "i've called, texted, had other people call....it is what it is" in marshall county sp waay31