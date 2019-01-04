Speech to Text for Athens Officer Released from Hospital

kay brackeen, neighbor "it's pretty quiet, but in the last year or two, there's been a little more excitement going on, a lot of traffic in and out." that's what kay brackeen has to say about her community. kay brackeen, neighbor "people that we don't normally see have been walking up and down our street, so it has been kind of worrisome." so when she learned a man accused of stealing close to twenty thousand dollars worth of air conditioning units was arrested in her neighborhood.. she wasn't exactly shocked. kay brackeen, neighbor "it's pretty scary and it's getting too close to home." but other neighbors were. sharon korbal, neighbor "i was just flabbergasted, because i didn't expect it, really." the scariest thingboth neighbors agreedwas hearing the man assaulted an investigator after trying to run away from him. sharon korbal, neighbor "i think it's awful. we pay these officers to protect us, and people aren't supposed to be harming each other, period." the investigator's wrist was injured and he had to be treated at the hospital. kay brackeen, neighbor "i feel your pain. i'm sorry you got hurt, but thank you for doing your job. we need more like you." and in the meantime... sharon korbal, neighbor "the doors will always be locked from now on. i'll make doubly sure of that." kay brackeen, neighbor "we'll have to keep a better eye out." investigators say king is accused of stealing commercial air conditioning units from businesses in elkmont to sell for scrap metal. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news