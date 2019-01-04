Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

right now huntsville police are investigating after they say a man stole a car on sparkman drive and memorial parkway near the walmart. it turned into a short chase before police say the man jumped out of a moving car and took off running. that car crashed. police say so far they do not have the suspect in custody. this morning--- we now know the name of the man arrested for shooting another man in a vehicle on i-565. 27-year-old justin watts is now charged with attempted murder. police say the victim is on life support-- and is not expected to survive. this morning, the limestone county sheriff's office has partnered up with a social media app to help solve crime. the app is called "next-door". this will help the deputies be in touch with the community and also connect with them to help solve crimes. happening today---the madison county emergency management agency says the biggest impact from overnight rains-- will be on your morning commute. they say flooded roads could be an issue because of all the rain we've gotten recently. if you come across a fully flooded road-- don't try to cross them. this morning--- a flood warning is in effect for the tennessee river at florence and with more rain on the way it could cause problems. flood stage for this portion of the tennessee river is 18 feet and right now it's at 19 feet. happening today, the president and top lawmakers will meet in washington to discuss a possible compromise on the government shutdown. the newly sworn in congress passed a bill yesterday to fund the government-- but it did not include money for a border wall. torrant pharmaceutical s is expanding a recall of its losartan potassium tablets from 2 to 10 lots. that's because trace amounts of a carcinogen were detected. losartan is used to treat hypertension. those who have used the drug and experieced problems should call their doctor or healthcare provider. the city of huntsville and limestone county are expected to reach an agreement on the construction of old highway 20. city officials are expected to reach an agreement next week over how to split the cost. most of the 3-million dollar project will be paid for with federal money. the new year's eve events at skating in the park will now happen tomorrow night-- instead of tonight due to all the rain. it takes place at big spring park. the lil' ball drop begins at 7 followed by a glow party from 7:30 to 10:30. waay 31 is a proud sponsor of skating in the park. let's