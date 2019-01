Speech to Text for Blood Donations Needed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today---the american red cross has an urgent need for blood and plateletdonations. the red cross says right after the holidays, is one of the most difficult times to maintain a blood supply for patients due to busy schedules and seasonal sicknesses. we have information on times and locations near you