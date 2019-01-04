Speech to Text for Concerns About Morning Commute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

letting the city know there's a problem. happening today---the madison county emergency management agency says the biggest impact from overnight rains-- will be on your morning commute. they say flooded roads could be an issue because of all the rain we've gotten recently. the sheriff's office says roads in gurley-- owens cross roads-- and new hope are some of the areas to be cautious of. if you come across a fully flooded road-- don't try to cross them. "go ahead an think what an alternate route is to get to your destination any of the mornings over the next few days, so that you can avoid experiencing a flooded roadway." if you run into flooded roads on your commute the sheriff's office says to safely call the non emergency number and let them know-- so public works can either clear a blocked drain-- or