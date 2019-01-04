Clear
Concerns About Morning Commute

Posted: Fri Jan 04 07:58:51 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 04 07:58:52 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

letting the city know there's a problem. happening today---the madison county emergency management agency says the biggest impact from overnight rains-- will be on your morning commute. they say flooded roads could be an issue because of all the rain we've gotten recently. the sheriff's office says roads in gurley-- owens cross roads-- and new hope are some of the areas to be cautious of. if you come across a fully flooded road-- don't try to cross them. "go ahead an think what an alternate route is to get to your destination any of the mornings over the next few days, so that you can avoid experiencing a flooded roadway." if you run into flooded roads on your commute the sheriff's office says to safely call the non emergency number and let them know-- so public works can either clear a blocked drain-- or
