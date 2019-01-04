Speech to Text for Company Leaving Debris

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vo in new information-- waay 31 received these pictures overnight-- as families in a south huntsville neighborhood suspect cable installation crews-- such as these-- are leaving behind dangerous debris in their neighborhood! the pictures are of charlotte drive and flemings drive of chaffee neighborhood in huntsville. waay 31 went to the neighborhood to see just how much debris were left in the streets. one neighbor took us along a walk through neighborhood and found more than 30 pieces of metal wire in one driveway! she said she started seeing metal pieces when the utility trucks arrived. which lead her to believe those are the people leaving the dangerous metal pieces behind. "you have the metal, plastic, and a lot of wire." "i had a piece, as i ran over it, strike across my shin." waay 31 talked to the city spokesperson-- who told us neighbors may not see an immediate response from your huntsville connect submission-- but it's a good first step to