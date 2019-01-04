Clear
Stolen Vehicle; Police Chase

morning long-- steven. this morning--- we now know the name of the man arrested for shooting another man in a vehicle on i-565. 27-year-old justin watts is now charged with attempted murder. police say the victim is on life support-- and is not expected to survive. the call to police was originally about a suicide-- however-- when police arrived on the scene-- they say watts yelled he shot the man and needed an attorney.
