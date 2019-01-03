Speech to Text for Neighbors think company is leaving behind dangerous debris

new tonight... families in a south huntsville neighborhood suspect cable installation crews are leaving behind dangerous debris in their neighborhood! they want something done. waay 31's sarah singleterry visited the neighborhood today to get an idea of how big the problem is - and how the city holds companies accountable for their mess. she's live now to show us what people in the neighborhood are dealing with ... look at this ... this bag is debris charlie thrope picked up just today ... this one is debris she picked up over two days ... and she told me she just wants this to stop being a problem ... charlie thorpe "alrighty, this is a short piece." charlie thorpe took me on a walk through her chaffee area neighborhood thursday ... we walked maybe a block round trip ... and she picked up ... ct "one, two ..." she's not done ... ct "eighteen, nineteen ..." that ended up being more than 30 pieces of metal wire in one driveway! me: are you surprised all of that came from one driveway? ct "no because today when i walked past there i thought 'ok that's a good spot to show you'" and that's nothing compared to what she's picked up the last two days ... ct "you have the metal, plastic, and a lot of wire." thorpe told me she picks up the trash because she knows how dangerous these metal pieces can be ... especially to anyone mowing their lawn ... ct "that wire is like a projectile. i had a piece, as i ran over it, strike across my shin." and she said she's got a pretty good idea of who's to blame ... ct "it started when they started the work on the utility for the cables. for putting in the fiber optics." which leads her to believe those are the people leaving the dangerous metal pieces behind ... especially since thorpe said she finds most of the debris under utility poles ... ct showing handful of metal "just one pole." according to the city of huntsville ... .whoever is leaving this stuff behind is breaking the law ... to get the city involved in holding those leaving the trash behind accountable ... i'm told the first thing you should do is visit the city's homepage and click on huntsville connect ... from there you just follow the instructions ... enter your address ... select a category and title for your problem ... and you can even attach a picture of what's wrong ... once you submit your request i'm told it goes straight to the department in charge ... hopefully leading to a solution for thorpe's problem ... ct "it doesn't have to be a problem. i would think they should be able to find a way to stop the littering." the city spokesperson i talked to today warned me that you may not see an immediate response from your huntsville connect submission ... but it's a good first step to letting the city know there's a problem ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news