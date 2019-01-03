Speech to Text for Madison County EMA concerned about morning flooding

tonight -- the madison county emergency management agency says the biggest impact from the storm hitting the area tonight could be on your commute friday morning: the possibility of flooded roads the main concern... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville with some problem areas to look out for... madison county e-m-a says flooded roads could be an issue because of all the rain we've gotten recently... the ground being very saturated is a contributing factor... and according to the madison county sheriff's office... there are other factors at play too... donny shaw/madison county sheriff's office "tennessee valley authority is releasing water at the guntersville dam and it's causing our areas that are low lying to get water in them." the sheriff's office says roads in gurley... owens cross roads... and new hope are some of the areas to be cautious of... if you come across a fully flooded road... don't try to cross them... donny shaw/madison county sheriff's office "not only put you at risk, it puts whoever you're riding with at risk and it puts the first responders that has to come rescue you at risk." which is why picking a different way to work might be a good idea... donny shaw/madison county sheriff's office "go ahead an think what an alternate route is to get to your destination any of the mornings over the next few days, so that you can avoid experiencing a flooded roadway." flooded roads are not the only possible impact this storm could have on our area... the heights of rivers are also closely being watched... kody fisher "according to the national weather service hydrology map the paint rock river has a possibility of being impacted by this storm with some minor flooding, but people around the river tell me they're not too worried about it." jacklyn parker has lived in paint rock for 19 years... and can't remember flooding being a major issue... so she's in a wait and see mode for the storm... jacklyn parker/lives in paint rock "i'll just watch it as it comes. if you run into flooded roads on your commute the sheriff's office says to safely call the non emergency number and let them know so public works can either clear a blocked drain... or close down a road if they need to... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...