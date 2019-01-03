Speech to Text for Waterloo Market Fire Causes Residents to Now Drive 20 Miles for Supplies

do that... new information. this evening -- neighbors are wondering when the only grocery store and gas station in their town will reopen. the waterloo market in rural lauderdale county caught fire this morning. four volunteer fire departments stopped the flames from destroying the building. but as waay31's breken terry shows us ... the market is heavily damaged. i'm here at the waterloo market on main street where the hub of this community caught fire. volunteer fire fighters tell me that the fire started in the kitchen but they were able to stop it from spreading. the owner and others who work here tell me it's a devastating day for the community. smitherman- i was stocking coolers and my co-worker called for me and i thought she was joking with me. waterloo market employee cheyenne smitherman said she walked to the kitchen to see it in flames. smitherman- we tried to do the fire extinguisher and it wasn't working. smitherman said the flames got to big to be stopped. she and her co-worker fled and that's when volunteer firefighters showed up. smitherman- i'm very grateful for them. they were here in an instant. volunteer firefighters tell us it was a grease fire that started in the kitchen but they stopped the flames from spreading into the attic. morris- it's absolutely devastating. you won't see my wife on camera because she won't talk right now it's tough on her. the waterloo market is a hub of the community. brant morris and his wife own it and with all of the damage people will now have to travel more than 20 miles for the basics. morris- i think there's like 250 people in this town and we know everyone by first name. we have nothing but well wishes and good luck with the people and they are going to be hurting as much as we are over it. look live tag: the owner tells me he's hopeful to get this place back up and running in a couple of months. in waterloo bt waay31 news. it took volunteer fire fighters only about an hour to contain the fire. the owner says their quick response probably saved the