I-565 Shooting Suspect Arrested

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom... we now know the name of the man arrested for shooting another man in a vehicle on i-565... he is 27-year-old justin watts.. he is charged with attempted murder... right now -- police say the victim is on life support with injuries that are not survivable. police say watts shot him - and told others who were riding in the van that it was suicide. but then at the scene ... he told police he needed an attorney. the incident blocked traffic in the eastbound lanes near ziert road for two hours this morning,