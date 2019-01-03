Speech to Text for Sheriff's Office Joins Nextdoor Social Media App

and see what happens with the mueller report." new at four... the limestone county sheriff's office is adding another weapon to it's crime- fighting arsenal. it just partnered with the social media app "next-door" to help solve crime, and connect with the community. waay 31's scottie kay shows you how to get involved. the limestone county sheriff's office has joined a popular app and now they're asking that you join it, too. all you have to do is go to your phone's app store, type in the words "next door" with no space in between, and then you can download the app for free. pkg: martha mcbay, lives in limestone county "i think it helps protect our community. it protects my stuff, it protects your stuff. if we know there's a stranger in the neighborhood, we're all watching him." if anyone knows how social media can help solve a crime.. it's martha mcbay. just a few weeks ago, mcbay's grandson's four-wheeler was stolen.. but thanks to her community being involved and posting on social media, they were able to find the four-wheeler and the man who allegedly took it. martha mcbay, lives in limestone county "we've seen this, we've seen that. sightings. their surveillance cameras had picked it up." so when mcbay heard the limestone county sheriff's office is getting more involved on social media, she was happy. martha mcbay, lives in limestone county "i think it will be easier for people to get in touch with the police faster. it's helping our police department. they can't be everywhere all the time." the department decided to join after seeing the kind of success their neighbors at the madison county sheriff's office were having. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office spokesman "it gives us the option to reach out to individual neighborhoods or combinations of neighborhoods or regions within the county or the entire county. it's something that we're not able to do on our existing social media accounts." stephen young with the sheriff's office says, so far, about 130 communities in the county, with roughly seven thousand people, are on nextdoor.. and he says it's much more localized than facebook or twitter. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "it's almost like a social town hall." young says the app will work as a two-way street where the sheriff's office and the community can alert each other of things that may be going on. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "it's one more way that we can engage and help empower our communities, and if you can do that, why wouldn't you?" mcbay says she thinks the app will be a big hit across the county. martha mcbay, lives in limestone county "i think everybody will join and become one." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news the sheriff's office says it's received a lot of positive feedback after joining the app.. with some folks already offering up tips