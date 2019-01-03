Speech to Text for Ashanti Alert to Help Find Missing People

new at four -- we're learning more about a bill signed by president trump this week to help find missing people. the "ashanti alert" will work just like the amber and silver alerts. waay 31's rodneya ross explains why it's needed, and how it came to be. hunter "every big change like this, i mean, this is monumental, in my opinion. every big change like this just keeps coming with hopefully better improvements." 23:25:38 angie hunter has spent the last year helping families search for their missing loved ones and she has no plans of stopping anytime soon. so she was thrilled when she learned about the ashanti alert. hunter "the families are going to be given hope because that's probably one of the words i hear most is 'i just feel like nobody's helping us.'" hunter recently helped the family of a marshall county woman -- kendra bayless -- who went missing over the summer. her body was found two months later. hunter told me kendra met the requirements for the ashanti alert and she believes it could've helped save her. hunter "we knew that she was taken and this would've been amazing for her." to qualify for an ashanti alert... police must believe the missing person is in danger ... has a mental or physical disability... or was kidnapped. if these criteria are met an alert will be sent through the same broadcast systems as an amber alert or silver alert. hunter told me she's grateful to the family who worked to put this law in place. hunter "god bless that girls family for doing this. you know, like that's just like overwhelming for me on behalf of them. you know they just really honored their daughter." the alert is named for a virginia teen... the alert is named for a virginia teen... ashanti was kidnapped and murdered in the norfolk area. local law enforcement said there was evidence she was kidnapped -- but there was no alert system in place to let people know to be on the lookout for her. we reached out to the alabama state troopers and local law enforcement to see the impact this will have on them. the trooper we talked to was not familiar with the alert and couldn't provide comment a spokesperson for the alabama law enforcement agency