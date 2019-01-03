Speech to Text for Homicide Investigation Underway

this afternoon - huntsville police say a shooting on i-565 is now a homicide investigation ...and not a possible suicide as first thought. the shooting shut down the eastbound lanes near ziert road for two hours during the morning rush. we brought it to you as breaking news on our midday show. thanks for joining us -- i'm alyssa martin... and i'm dan shaffer... waay 31's sydney martin is live near the scene this afternoon, with up to the minute details on the investigation. dan, alyssa- huntsville police told me the victim was transported to huntsville hospital and is on life support there and not expected to survive investigators are now treating this case as a homicide after talking to the other 5 people in the van. kelsey mcclanahan, lives in huntsville, "i think it's crazy it's just the third day of the year." kelsey mcclanahan told me she drives 5-65 to get to work everyday and was shocked to learn from her co-workers a shooting happened on the interstate. huntsville police said 6 people were riding in a van when one passenger shot another in the back seat. investigators believe the connection between the 4 men and 2 women is the cleaning company they work for ---however-- they have not released any of their names or the company's name. kelsey mcclanahan, lives in huntsville,"i wonder what they were doing here...if they were from birmingham." in the meantime, mcclanahan told me she's relieved she was already at work when the shooting happened--and that no one else was hurt. "it could have got the car to crash into another car or the bullet could have ricocheted out of the car and hit another car. it's really dangerous." now police said no one has been charged yet--however they do have a suspect in custody. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news. interstate 5-65 was shutdown to one lane in the eastbound direction for about